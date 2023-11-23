I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has strongly denied allegations of actively lobbying to be selected as the running mate for Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



This response comes in the aftermath of an admonition from former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who urged Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to prioritize his critical oversight responsibilities as the leader of government business in parliament, rather than engaging in a campaign for the position of running mate to the NPP flagbearer.



In addressing a similar remark from the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Suame MP categorically dismissed any such notions, emphasizing that he is not actively involved in a campaign to secure the position of Dr. Bawumia’s running mate.



“Mr Speaker, let me state that there is no contest for running mate, and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” citinewsroom.com quoted Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as having said on the floor of parliament on Thursday, November 23.



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



