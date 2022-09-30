‘I’m not interested in NDC flagbearer or running-mate post’ – Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has turned down his chances of becoming the party’s running-mate for the next flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general election.



According to the incumbent national chairman, it is not within his ambition to either become a running mate or a flagbearer for the NDC.



He made the declaration on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, Thursday, September 29, 2022, in response to a question on whether or not he would like to be the next running of the party.



Although he played an active role in the camp of Mr. John Dramani Mahama who was running mate to Prof John Atta Mills in the lead up to the 2008 elections, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said he harbours no intention to be Mahama’s running mate should he win the NDC’s upcoming flagbearership contest.



“No, I won’t accept flagbearer, I won’t accept running mate position. What I want to do now is party work. Whoever the party elects and appoints as flagbearer and running mate, I will use my energy and wisdom gathered in the game to support them to win the [2024] election,” Ofosu Ampofo told host of the programme, Nana Yaa Brefo.



He maintained that his main priority is centered on helping the party come back to power for him to be addressed as ‘Chairman of a ruling party’ [NDC] in January 2025 and not as opposition chairman as he holds currently.



The former Eastern Regional Minister further explained that his undesired running mate position has to do with his political ambitions and has nothing to do with claims that he was at loggerheads with Mr. Mahama which he said are “false”.