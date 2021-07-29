I'm not here to ask for more money or to ask for more taxes - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that he is not in Parliament to beg for money.



He added that he neither is there to announce new taxes, but to present a breakdown of the review of the mid-year budget.



"I am not here today to ask for more money. I have not come to ask for more taxes. I have come to update the House on the performance of the economy for the first half-year of 2021 and our plans for the unexpired term of the year, consistent with section 28 of the PFM Act," he stated.



He made this known while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament.



