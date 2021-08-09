I'm not happy with results from 2020 polls - Akufo-Addo to Bono East chiefs, elders

Politics of Monday, 9 August 2021



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he was unhappy the governing New Patriotic Party lost some seats in the Bono East Region, during the 2020 general elections.



The NPP, which had five seats prior to the 2020 polls, lost two of the seats to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had four seats at the time, thereby losing out on the majority parliamentary seats in the region.



President Akufo-Addo, however, assured that the NPP, will work hard to secure more seats in the region, according to a report by Citi News.



“I am not happy with the Bono East Region in the 2020 polls at all. The NPP had five seats going into the elections but had only three after the elections, and the NDC has six. What can I say? Nothing, but all we have to do is to work hard during the 2024 elections to win more of the seats,” he said.



He was addressing chiefs and elders at a durbar at the beginning of his two-day tour on Sunday, August 8, 2021.







The Chiefs, on their part, thanked the president for ensuring social interventions in the Kintampo municipality.



The Krontihene of the Mo Traditional Area, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, said “We, the Chiefs and people of Kintampo, remain indebted to you for the good works that you have done in our Municipality, through your good policies, programmes and projects in the various sectors of the economy, all aimed at improving the lives of our people. Your flagship policies easily come to mind.”