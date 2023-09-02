I’m not going to be a clearing agent president – John Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama has assured that he will take a strong stance against corruption when he returns to power after the 2024 general elections.



Mahama in a virtual address to National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers at an event (September 2, 2023) stressed that he will not behave like the current president is doing in the fight against corruption.



He stressed that there was the need to restore confidence in two main arms of government, the judiciary and the executive.



“We have our work cut out for us when it comes to the executive, we must make sure that we restore the trust of our people in the executive. And that people are not going to come into office and monies found under their beds.



“And at least, I can guarantee and assure the nation that I am not going to be a clearing agent president and that if people are accused of corruption, we will allow the constitutional bodies which are mandated to deal with those issues to go ahead and carry out their work and carry out those investigations. That, I can give a firm assurance about,” he added.



The 2024 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has descended heavily on the currently nomenclature of the judiciary describing them as NPP inclined judges.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/oeRue2HRsY — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 2, 2023

