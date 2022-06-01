I'm not for Alan Kyeremanten – NPP Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu clears the air

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The newly elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied any affiliation with Trade and Industry Minister John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next flagbearer.



He revealed on Accra-based Okay FM that he is never and would never be a pro-Alan person revealing that it was a campaign plot used by opponents to scuttle his re-election bid.



“A lot of things happened prior to the elections last Saturday. People including my brother Kudjo associated me with the camp of Alan Kyeremanten. They gave me that tag because in the Eastern Region if you tag any person as such the aspirant risks losing an election. Some people claimed I have some resemblance with Alan and that he was my relation. I heard a lot of things in the run-up to the Regional contest,” he revealed in the interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, he remains the Regional Chairman of the NPP and will discharge his duties professionally as stipulated by the party’s constitution.



“I am the Regional Chairman and anyone who seeks to lead our party as flagbearer, I will listen to him and his vision for the country. I am on good terms with His Excellency the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and I occasionally visit him and we discuss issues. If you see me in his office people can tag me that I belong to his camp,” he observed.



Mr. Jeff Konadu however revealed that he has a very good working relationship with the other contenders for the flagbearer position of the party because of his project at Affram Plains.