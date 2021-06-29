I’m not behind the death of #FixTheCountry campaigner – Ejura MCE breaks silence

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salisu Bamba, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura Sekyeredumase who has been accused by some youth in the Ejura area for masterminding the assault on social activist Ibrahim Mohammed which resulted in his death has denied sanctioning any such move.



In an interview with Neat FM, Salisu Bamba denied knowledge of the supposed bodyguard who allegedly attacked Mohammed who is popularly known as Macho Kaaka.



He urged the public to desist from making comments that could sway the police’s focus from the main killers of the activists.



He assured the police of his cooperation and called for peace in the Ejura area. He also called on the police to work hard to identify the culprits.



“I don’t walk around with bodyguards. If it becomes necessary for me to get security, I usually engage the service of a police officer. Most of the time I walk around without security. It is unfortunate that instead of us assisting the police to investigate the matter, it is being blamed on a supposed bodyguard. If we do that, we make it difficult for the police to find the real culprits.



“What matters most is that the perpetrators of the act are arrested. I’m ready to assist the police investigate the issue. I will submit myself to the police to ensure that justice prevails but if we start accusing people, it wouldn’t help. Not until this issue came, I didn’t know about his social media activities,” he said.



Accusing fingers are being pointed at Salisu Bamba for the death of Kaaka, with critics alleging the persons who pummeled Kaaka on June 25, 2021, were his security escorts.



The youth of the place are calling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve him of his post as he has been ‘tormenting’ the people.



“Do you know how many people have died since this guy was forced on us as MCE? NPP will collapse and this town can’t contain us if Sualisu Bamba is forced on us again. How many people must die before Akufo-Addo realizes he has imposed a tyrant, incompetent and heartless mafia boss as our MCE.



First, it was Rauf, and one guy at Hiawoanwu and now Kaaka. What we are telling the President is that enough is enough. We won’t sit down for Bamba and his boys to rule this town like a separate territory," Inyass Awudu said.



