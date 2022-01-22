'I’m not an economist' – Former NPP MP runs away from govt’s economic record

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways last Wednesday on live television, declined to comment on whether or not the country’s economy was being managed well.



He disclosed to the host that he was not an economist and as such, had no grasp of the fundamental assessment of Ghana’s economy as to whether it is in good shape or bad.



“I am an Engineer and not an Economist”, he yelled at the host who tried to use different approaches in eliciting responses from the former lawmaker for Ejisu.



He repeated “Even though I am a politician, I am a trained Engineer. I am not an economist and cannot defend whether there is efficient management of the Ghanaian economy or not.



"An Economist will tell you they have managed it efficiently but me Adoumi does not have that capacity. I cannot defend the Economy on this but if it is about Engineering we can discuss that. I did not study Finance or Economy in school”.



Asked to give a response to claims the economy has not been properly managed on live television monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he responded, “on what basis do I have to challenge these claims. If I must challenge, I need some basis but I have no knowledge on economic fundamentals.”



He also indicated that he was not in the right position to defend comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the effect the country was sitting on huge money yet its citizens were hungry.



“I am not the one who made those comments and therefore cannot defend them. Wait when Akufo-Addo comes to your studio then you ask him directly about that claim. As far as I am concerned, I Adoumi never said that anywhere”, he dissociated himself.