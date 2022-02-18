I’m not afraid of quitting law over partisan judges remark – Sosu

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has insisted that he has no regrets for his controversial remarks that some judges are partisan in their work.



Mr. Sosu contends he is not scared to sacrifice his profession and his future as a lawyer as a result of the consequences of his remarks.



“Perhaps this may be the end of my legal professional journey, but I do not fear to leave the “noble” profession for cautioning against “ignoble” acts of few bad nuts that can destroy our democracy,” said Sosu in his latest statement on the issue.



The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) is dragging Member of Parliament for Madina Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu before the General Legal Council for Professional Misconduct.



According to the Association, it has noted with grave concern and dismay the Statement by Lawyer Sosu, that there are Judges who he calls “Political Judges”.



“Having regard to the seriousness which the AMJG takes this statement and its potential to do undue damage to the image of the Judiciary, the Association is lodging a formal complaint against Honourable Sosu to the General Legal Council immediately for his unprofessional statement and utterances which have the potential to tarnish the image of the Judiciary as a whole,” the president of AMJG Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie noted.



The legislator is said to have made a statement to the effect that some Judges seek refuge and hide behind political parties and behave as “Political Judges.



The said statement quoted in parts that, “if you make yourself a political Judge you will be treated politically and your tenure of office will run with the political party that you favour”



Responding to the statement, the AMJG said, it finds this statement of Honourable Sosu against Judges as unfortunate, reckless and misguided, coming as it is from a Member of Parliament and a Lawyer who should know better.