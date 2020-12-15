General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

I'm not Finance Minister's son, I'm a private businessman - Tomtom reacts to mischievous video

A Kumasi-based private businessman popularly known as Mr. Tomtom has responded to some mischievous videos being circulated on social media by some NDC supporters on various platforms.



The video in question which was a birthday party is tagging him as a son of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who was throwing money around.



In a press statement, he debunked the impression being created and explained that the event was a private birthday party organised in his honour by his friends and has nothing to do with politics.



He is urging the general public to disregard such reports.



Below is the full statement



My attention has been drawn to a video taken at a private event held in my honour in Accra last weekend.



Unfortunately, the reportage accompanying the video maliciously portray me as the son of the Finance Minister.



Please take note;



1. The event was a private event held by my close friends who shared gifts in my honour



2. Any action held at my birthday party is a private matter



3. The illusion that I am the son of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta is wrong and incorrect.



I am a private businessman popularly known as Tomtom from Apagyafie Kumasi



Thank you very much



