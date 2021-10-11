‘I’m not Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s boy' – George Opare Addo denies

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has flatly denied links with former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor.



Several reports in the media lay credence to the fact that Dr Duffuor will be challenging former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC’s flagbeareship position ahead of the 2024 elections.



Some of these reports sought to suggest that George Opare Addo is among persons working in the interest of the Founder of the defunct Unibank but he has in a conversation with MyNewsGh.com rubbished such claims.



According to him, Dr. Duffuor is not his Godfather and played no role in his election as National Youth Organiser of the NDC indicating that his focus is delivering his mandate as a National Executive.



He described the claims as lies against his person aimed at distracting him from pursuing an agenda aimed at getting the NDC party back in power.



“I am focused on delivering on my mandate as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress. No propaganda or lies against my person will distract me. I am not part of anyone’s campaign neither have I been approached by anyone to join a team. Let the faceless people behind this agenda know that Truth Stands. Let’s play fair and get our party back in power,” he disclosed.



I’m not done with my work as Youth Organizer



In July this year, George Opare Addo disclosed that he was not done with his work as the Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, he is likely to contest for the same position when the NDC goes to the polls in 2022 in order for him to finish the work he has started.



“When you are working and the job is not complete you don’t leave it,” he told Good Evening Ghana host on Accra-based Metro TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



George Opare Addo who has contested for Member of Parliament (MP) twice and failed said he has no intention of contesting for any seat.