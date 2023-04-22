I’m no longer a fan of IGP Dr. Dampare; I don’t trust him – Joseph Yammin

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin has stated that used to be a fan of current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akuffo Dampare but has now fallen out with him.



He says his kit gloves attitude towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his iron fist approach to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had made him dislike him there more.



Mr Yammin who is now the National Organizer of the NDC suggests he will not sit in any meeting with the IGP if it’s under his behest as he cannot be trusted.



He was speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem of the Ultimate Breakfast Show in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“I was a fan of him, I know him, the NDC worked with him at the castle under John Atta Mills, may his soul rest in peace. We know him and how professional he is, but now I am disappointed with his performance. I Joseph Yammin with a little security background I am disappointed in him”



“I won’t waste time sitting in any meeting with the IGP, because the IGP is not there to play the game . I don’t trust him. He is bad in my eyes. Is it the IGP who determines which statements are good or bad?”, he wondered.



“He started so well but he will end up being the worse if he continues to play the game according to the dictates of the NPP”, he lamented.