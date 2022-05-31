I'm like a wounded lion angry to win more seats in Upper East - Anthony Namoo

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Anthony Namoo says he is positively angry to win more parliamentary seats in the region come 2024.



According to him, the poor performance of the party in the 2020 elections which saw the drop of parliamentary seats held by the New Patriotic Party from three to one has provoked to change in the narrative in the next election.



Lawyer Anthony Namoo who got re-elected to serve as Regional Chairman of the party in the recently held Regional Executives Elections described his victory as a second chance handed to him by the delegates of the party which he would utilise to the benefit of the party.



Speaking in an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the private legal practitioner noted that he was not happy with the drop in the number of parliamentary seats the party held and would therefore employ all the necessary measures to remedy the situation.



“I’m like a wounded lion. Look at my size, I’m not a mosquito size to go to an election and get one seat, obviously, I can’t be happy. I need a number of seats that will commensurate with my size. So am happy that I have been given a second chance so that together we should all work hard. Nobody should think that if we win, it is me who is going to get the glory as some people had those mentalities before. I’m angry to get more seats because either our own making or so made us to lose some of the seats. Now that we are angry to get more seats, it is a wave of positive anger,” he said.



He stressed that having served for four years as Regional Chairman of the party, he might have offended some party members but that should be set aside in the interest of the party.



The New Patriotic Party currently holds the Binduri Constituency seat after losing that of Navrongo, Zebilla and Tempane.



Another Namoo polled 114 votes to seal his re-election bid as Regional Chairman of the ruling party in the Upper East Region.