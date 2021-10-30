I'm holding Ghana's LGBTQ+ community in my prayers - Archbishop of York

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York in the United Kingdom, has stated his support for the global Anglican Church's pro-LGBTQ+ stance in recent tweets.



Cottrell is the 98th Archbishop of York serving the diocese of York. He threw his weight specifically behind an October 26 statement issued by the leader of the Anglican community worldwide, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.



He said in his tweet, "I share the Archbishop of Canterbury’s concerns and support the action he is proposing. I am holding the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and across the world in my prayers."



Cottrell, who is also head of the dioceses of the Northern Province of the Church of England becomes the second Church leader in England to publicly comment on Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently before Parliament.





I share the Archbishop of Canterbury’s concerns and support the action he is proposing. I am holding the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and across the world in my prayers https://t.co/HfIqlGLjqZ — Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) October 26, 2021

Bishop of London, Sarah Mullaly described the Bill as "unacceptable" and one that had to "be resisted."She expressed concerns that it will fuel "fear and intolerance, putting the freedom of so many people under threat."She stressed God's equal love for all persons before adding that like Cottrell, her prayers "are with the LGBT community in Ghana at this time."