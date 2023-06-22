I’m happy Ghana is reading – Yvonne Nelson reacts to buzz around memoir

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has spoken for the first time since her memoir, I am not Yvonne Nelson, was released.



She stressed in an interview with Accra-based TV3 that she is happy that Ghanaians are reading the book.



“It is good Ghana is reading and I am happy about that. I am happy we are all reading,” she told Giovanni Caleb at a book signing event at the Accra Mall, June 21.



Asked how she fell and whether she was facing any backlash from portions of the content, she responded: “Great that people are reading, I am happy people are reading.”



Asked whether she was Yvonne Nelson relative to finding out who she was, she maintained: “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”



She expressed joy in the fact that the book was number 1 on Apple Store in the area of memoirs and biographies whiles adding that stock have run out and plans were afoot to order more copies for the teeming and eager public.



About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.







