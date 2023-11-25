I’m grateful to you for defending my integrity – Mahama to NDC Youth and women

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed gratitude and appreciation to members of the public particularly the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the

NDC for the love, support, and commitment to defending his strong and incorruptible character.



He commended the party’s youth including the women who converged at the Cantonments office on Thursday to solidarise with John Mahama in the face of what was a misguided attempt by elements sponsored by the leadership of the NPP to picket around the office.



An aide to the former president, Joyce Bawa Mogtari in a statement said “Mr. Mahama also notes that the Ministry of National Security decided to intervene and stop

the advertised picketing.



It is most regrettable that amid the excruciating hardship and the suffering brought upon Ghanaians by the NPP government, they would rather find it necessary to dabble in bizarre and inexplicable antics over a so-called Airbus matter, which has long been laid to rest and over which Mr. Mahama has absolutely no questions to answer.



The needless aborted picketing was clearly designed to divert attention from the

mismanagement of the economy, the public’s frustration with hunger and high costs of living,

and the citizenry’s anger with the daily reports and evidence of high-level corruption

sanctioned by the Presidency.”



The statement added “It must be placed on record that Mr. Mahama has never been accused of, or investigated for, any involvement or wrongdoing of any sort by either the UK or US authorities in relation to

Airbus. lndeed, neither the Ghanaian government nor any other authority anywhere in the world has any evidence of wrongdoing against him.



The Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom has long announced their discontinuation of the Airbus case due to lack of evidence. It is also a matter of record that there has been no breach of Ghana’s procurement laws or any other law in the processes leading to the purchase of the aircrafts under reference.”