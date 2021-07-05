I’m grateful for your sympathy and support – Ablakwa to Ghanaians over death of father

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

• Father of the MP for North Tongu has been reported dead



• Mr. Okudzeto's father died at age 74 after battling an undisclosed illness



• Mr Ablakwa has thanked sympathizers for their words of encouragement and support



The Member of Parliament for North Tongo, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his gratitude to friends and sympathizers for their words of encouragement following the death of his father.



Mr. Ablakwa's father was reported to have died last week after battling an undisclosed illness. He confirmed that his father “died at age 74 and unfortunately he was sick for a while since he left the United States.”



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the official Twitter account of the legislator, he shared a photo of himself and his late father. The caption read: “I am most grateful to you all for the warm words of sympathy and support since the tragic loss of my dad. May the Heavens be eternally kind to his soul.”



His followers have extended their condolences to the legislator at a time where he mourns his late father. A Twitter user, Hannah Confidence wrote: "Sorry Honourable, accept my deepest condolences on the passing on of our beloved father. We know he died happily and proudly for the great son he raised in you. Keep making him proud. Keep being good. May his soul rest in peace."



Another added: "Fare thee well Papa... May God take you through the journey to meet your ancestors peacefully."



"My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family," wrote Felix Annor.



