‘I’m going to continue what I’m doing, nothing can cower me’ – Captain Smart

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Captain Smart puts up defiant posture



‘Found’ after being declared ‘missing’ in National Security custody



Smart, key ally facing extortion charges



Onua FM/TV morning show host, Captain Smart, has stressed that irrespective of recent events where he was detained by National Security operatives overnight, he remained focused on his mission to fight for a better Ghana.



In his first public comments since his release on bail by an Accra Circuit Court, the presenter said nothing will change in his line of work and that no amount of intimidation will stop him.



“It is still the same Captain Smart, nothing has changed. I am going to continue what I am doing. I am not going to stop.



“I am not going to stop what I am doing, I will continue to call a spade a spade, no amount of intimidation, nothing can ever cower me. I am determined, there is a new Ghana that I am hoping to see,” he told a TV3 reporter after his release.



Smart and a key member of his morning programme are facing charges of extortion brought by state prosecutors.



They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted GHC50,000 bail with four sureties by the court.



The slow process of verifying the status of the sureties led to they being held by the Police through Wednesday night into Thursday. They were released after the process was completed.



