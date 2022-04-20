'I'm glad NDC Caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has expressed his excitement over the Minority's quest to investigate some allegations about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as put out by one Serwaa Broni in an interview with Kevin Taylor .



"I am therefore glad to belong to the NDC Parliamentary Caucus which is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes to inform our next course of action," he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



According to Ablakwa, President Akufo-Addo during his days in Parliament led demonstrations against the suspected disappearances of and attacks on women during the Rawlings presidency — particularly from 1998-2000.



He added that President Akufo-Addo as a human rights lawyer was very determined to seek justice when Ahunu Ahonga lost his life during the Kume preko demonstration.



He, however, observed that after the unfortunate assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale following an investigative piece dubbed “Number 12” which was an Anas exposé that brought to the fore massive corruption by the high and mighty in association football, nothing has been done so far by the government.



Ablakwa noted in a Facebook post that, the allegations which led to the death of the journalist cannot be treated lightly.



"If these allegations are proven to be true then none of us who criticize the Akufo-Addo government or expose wrongdoing in the pursuit of our constitutional mandate either as MPs, journalists, CSOs or citizens engaging in whistleblowing are safe," he stated in his post.



Okudzeto Ablakwa observed, "I recall the posturing of high human right standards of Nana Akufo-Addo and his parliamentary/NPP colleagues in the 1990s in leading demonstrations against the suspected disappearances of and attacks on women during the Rawlings presidency — particularly from 1998-2000; I also cannot forget Akufo-Addo’s determined public pursuit of justice when Ahunu Ahonga lost his life during the Kumepreko demonstration.



"I never imagined that these frightening allegations of gross human rights violations, blatant abuse of office and conduct that brings the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute would ever be levelled against President Akufo-Addo who rose to national prominence with a uniquely packaged brand of being a fearless defender of human rights."



To the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, "As Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and Chair of the National Security Council, President Akufo-Addo cannot remain silent on these weighty matters which are at the heart of our constitutional democracy. He was not silent as an opposition politician and he definitely cannot be silent now.



"After the bloody Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the grisly killing of seven Ghanaians during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections by bloodthirsty hoodlums claiming to be National Security operatives (a matter I am doggedly and vigorously pursuing at CHRAJ); we must not accept a rogue national security architecture that terrorizes and kills us instead of existing to protect the people who pay them.



"Functioning democracies all over the world would have by now, at the very least, launched an enquiry into the robbery allegations against National Security and the audio recordings of a purported cover up by the police hierarchy."



He concluded, "It is not acceptable for Ghanaian politicians to have different standards in opposition and in power; most importantly, we must at all times uphold the sanctity of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana."







Background



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, stated in a statement on Tuesday that, "these allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave charges of abuse of office, human rights violations, and conduct which brings the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute.”



Evelyn Serwaa Aidoo a.k.a. Serwaa Broni has published private text messages allegedly exchanged between her and President Akufo-Addo.



According to her in a no-holds-barred interview with US-based journalist Kevin Taylor, she also claimed she has naked videos and pictures of President Akufo-Addo but is holding onto them for the moment.



She also publicly released the purported mobile phone numbers she chatted with the President on, in a bid to make the public believe she was not making up her story. The Airtel-Tigo and Vodafone numbers were displayed publicly with the last three numbers covered.



The Canada-based Ghanaian lady who has fallen out with the President since their first meeting in October 2014 alleged a robbery was staged against her to retrieve her gadgets for which she was supposed to be compensated but some persons took percentages of the money.



