I'm emboldened by overwhelming grassroot support - Hajia Ubeda

Politics of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

A gender activist of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region, Hajia Nurudeen Ubeda has said she is inspired with courage by the unflinching grassroots support she was receiving from the women wing of the party in the region to throw in her bid as the Savannah Regional Women Organizer.



According to the gender activist,her many years of dedicated, selfless and diligent service to the NPP exposes her to all the practical grassroot experience and know-how to better advocate for the growth of the women in the party, especially in the Savannah Region.



In an exclusive interview with blogger, Ananpansah B. Abraham, the patriotic Hajia Ubeda indicated that, in the spirit of patriotism inborn in her, she was ready to serve the party with compassion,diligence, insight and focused attention,adding that,"breaking the eight through the women wing is possible with the right touch of leadership".



"The primary focus of leadership at all levels is solving problems. With this in mind, I, Hajia Ubeda, remain your best bet for the position of the Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer, because I can be trusted with your mandate.



I am the people's Hajia, as I am known by all patriots.

The analytical and theoretical thinkers of the great man theory of leadership affirmed that the traits of leadership are in intrinsic, in simple terms great leaders are born with the potentials of leadership.



"I always get enveloped when I remember of Deepack, when he speaks of spirituality in leadership. As he puts its…”Enlightened leadership is spiritual if we understand spirituality not as some kind of religious dogma or ideology but as the domain of awareness, when we experience values like truth, goodness, beauty, love and compassion also intuition, creativity, insight and focused attention".



I was born a patriot and in the spirit patriotism I shall serve you". She said.



She recounted her many years of dedication and voluntary leadership to the NPP; serving as the Director of Operation and Events Organizer of the youth wing, served as a member of the Savannah Regional NPP strategic Health Committee, served as the Coordinator of NAADA Ladies Foundation in Damongo constituency, served as Savannah Regional Coordinator for Women's Maiden's inter alia.



When given the mandate,the gender activist promises to support the party by instituting practical and principled leadership inspired by courage, vision and integrity. A vision that will lead to the introduction of policies that will empower and transform the women in the party both economically and financially.



Some influential women of the party this writer interacted with attested to the hardwork and leadership qualities of Hajia Ubeda and are ready to support her in the bid to become the Women's Organizer of the party.