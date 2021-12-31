I’m correcting the distorted history – Dormaahene

Regional News of Friday, 31 December 2021

The Dormaahene and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu, has stated that no part of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region falls within any traditional authority in the country.



Osagyefo Agyeman Badu was reacting to statements attributed to some traditional authorities by socialites that the Dormaa Traditional Area falls under a customary authority.



The Dormaahene was speaking at the inauguration of a community library built by his wife Lady Anna Agyeman Badu in honour of the late Queen mother of Dormaa State, Nana Akosua Ansuaa at Dormaa Akwamu.



“You all noticed what happened recently when I tried to correct the skewed history. People were attacking me all over the place on social media. I cannot lie and I won't lie, even if I pick your item and you ask for the whereabouts, I will let you know I picked. I have written seven books.



“I will urge all to read the book “Ashanti Law and constitution, page 235 and you will know the truth that I speak,” he said.



The traditional ruler had earlier described the uncompleted projects at Sunyani and other parts of the region as discriminatory against the people of Bono.



He has therefore asked the government to make it a priority to complete the projects.



He said this at a meeting with Chiefs in Bono at Sunyani.



He observed that almost every year, roads and other infrastructural projects that are captured in the national budget for construction in most of the key towns in the region are either ignored or shoddily executed.



But the story is not the same in other regions where markets and other projects are well constructed, he noted.



He also decried the slow pace of rehabilitation work been done to revive the Sunyani Airport which is out of use for more than five years.



He gave the assurance that the traditional authority is ready to provide land for the resettlement of people who have encroached on the airport land.



“What crime have the people of Bono committed to be treated this way. Look at the rate of development in other regions as compared to what is transpiring in Bono.



“Kumasi and Ho Airports have been refurbished or constructed yet the one in Sunyani hasn’t seen any facelift. As a matter of urgency we are demanding from the government to be up and doing and reconstruct the airport,” he said.