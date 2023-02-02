I’m contesting for NPP flagbearer out of frustration – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that his decision to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is out of frustration following the failure by successive governments to listen and implement ideas he brings on board.



The businessman cum maverick politician who was speaking to Accra-based Metro TV said he cannot die with his vision for the youth of Ghana therefore, he went against his word to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP and subsequently for the Presidential seat.



“I’ve been an MP for 23 years and I’ve worked on several committees and I’ve made several suggestions on how to change our economy. I believe that when we use a pragmatic approach instead of reciting from chapter one to the end of the textbook and nothing comes out of it. We should do this, we should do that.



"I’ve made several suggestions and because I don’t hold any position, as an ordinary Member of Parliament they choose to accept it or not,” he said on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.



Kennedy Agyapong believes that the only way his plans for the youth will come to fruition is to take up the mantle and run for flagbearership of the political party and subsequently run for the Presidency.



“I employ a lot of people but still there are a number of youth who are unemployed. So what this tells me is that being only a businessman cannot help me make the needed impact and also ensure that every youth in Ghana has a job.



"If I’m President, I can express my vision, my views to everybody and bring the whole country together to move this country, I believe there will be a great impact,” he said.