I’m coming to Ghana next week – Kennedy Agyapong announces

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is expected to arrive in the country next week following extended holidays in the United States of America.



The lawmaker has been away for months with wild speculations that he was battling ill-health.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb and confirmed by a source close to him, Kennedy Agyapong was heard informing someone about plans to return to Ghana next week.



“I will be coming next week,” he said in the video whiles urging the person not to believe the stories in circulation about his health.



Kennedy Agyapong’s arrival will put to bed rumors of ill-heart that gained ground in recent days.



A son of the businessman was forced to come out deny the claims that his father had been struck by a stroke and was unable to function properly.



Kenneth Nana Takyi who is the Chief Executive Officer of Net2 TV said: “This has been going on for the past few weeks and he wanted to speak on it but I told him to enjoy his stay and I will handle it. He is doing well in the United States and there is nothing wrong with him. One of my sisters is with him and he is doing fine.



“Everybody should relax, there is no cause for alarm. If something had happened, we would be the break the news so everyone should relax. Afia Schwarzenegger made a post that she wishes him well and I replied to her post that he is doing very fine,” he said.



