I'm beginning to believe Ofori-Atta does not hold an NPP membership card – Kwabena Agyemang

Host of Final Point Political Talk Show on Top FM, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor) has called into question the fidelity of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to the New Patriotic Party.



According to the host, Ofori-Atta’s association with the NPP only stems from his relationship with President Akufo-Addo, who is his cousin.



“I am now beginning to believe that Ken Ofori-Atta does not hold an NPP membership card. That is my thinking; I am beginning to believe that Ken Ofori-Atta does not dues pay as a member of the party. It is just that his brother has ended up as president. He joined the Won Gbo demonstration organised by Let My Vote Count Alliance because it had gotten to the point where his brother had become the leader of the party so he had to help,” the journalist said on the February 10, 2023, edition of his show.



Owusu Agyemang noted that the minister by his decisions and policies seems to be working against the NPP’s ambition of retaining power in 2024, something he believes a card-bearing member of the party will not do.



“When I look at some of his actions, I begin to believe that he doesn’t have a membership card. If Ofori-Atta had NPP membership card, paid his dues and went to villages to campaign and convince Ghanaians to vote for NPP to come to power, he would not be pushing the party into opposition when the party is rather seeking to break the 8. Every person holding an NPP membership card will not take such decisions as Ken Ofori-Atta has taken. NPP is currently on a road called opposition road," he said.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism for the performance of Ghana’s economy in the last few years.



With rising skyrocketing inflation and a tumbling currency amidst ballooning national debt, there have been calls for the removal of the finance minister from office.







