I’m always in my constituency – Ayawaso East MP explains why he has never lost an election

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I delegate people when I cannot attend programs in my constituency, Naser Toure



Ayawaso East MP speaks about why his constituents believe in him



Both Christians and Muslims live in harmony in my constituency, Naser Toure



The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East in the Greater Accra Region, Naser Toure Mahama, has said that it is because he has built a close relationship and bond with his constituents that they have continuously given him their nod to represent them in parliament.



He explained that whether Christian, Muslim or other religious sects, he always makes a conscious effort to show up for his people and work in their interest.



“Last Saturday, I attended a funeral at St. Kizito: our former constituency secretary died, I attended the funeral. Last two weeks or so too, one of my special assistants also lost his mother. I’m talking about my relationship with the people. You know we have Christians, we have Muslims, but we jaw-jaw with each other.



“So, for my constituency, I’m visible – I’m always in my constituency. If I don’t attend a program, I make sure I delegate my chairman to attend the programs, especially outdoorings, passing outs, funerals, any program – I make sure I deliver,” he said.



The MP spoke with GhanaWeb TV’s Nimatu Yakubu in a GhanaWeb Special that highlighted his unique stints as a parliamentarian who has never said a word on the floor of parliament yet he has never also lost an election.



Watch the full interview here:



