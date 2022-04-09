I’m against the protection of sitting MPs - Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Kennedy Agyapong, representative of the Assin Central in Parliament and an ardent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared his disapproval with NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) going unopposed in primaries.



According to the vocal member of the ruling party, most of the MPs who went into the 2020 general elections unchallenged, cost the NPP most of the parliamentary seats, especially among their stronghold constituencies.



In an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with host, Don Kwabena Prah, he feared that the party has however not taken cues from their flaws in the previous elections. He believes that elected MPs need to be dared to encourage accountability.



“We lost a lot of Parliamentary seats due to the protection of sitting MPs. I am against this because these MPs also contested others before they were elected. I don’t get the reason people should be made comfortable without competition. I’m always against anybody who says we should support MPs,” she said.



Ken Agyapong reiterated that “contesting against sitting MPs do not make you an enemy” as he urged party members to work in solidarity rather than dent the party’s name with sheer misunderstandings.



With himself as a reference, he disclosed that he has friendly relations with his previous rival despite contesting against him in the run as NPP MP. “For me, I don’t want to be unchallenged even when I’m still an MP. The person who even contested against me in the previous election is very close to me than my own executives. I eat with him and spend ample time with him as well. We have some nice conversations and for his habit of always speaking English with me, I call him ‘Attempted’, he added.



Reacting to whether he regrets rallying support behind the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the Akwatia Constituency Ernest Yaw Kumi, he clarified, “It was only when he was chosen as the NPP’s MP for the 2020 elections that I went there in the name of the party. I didn’t go there to support that gentleman when he was contesting Ama Sey until he was chosen to represent the party in that constituency. It was between the NPP and NDC so whoever was chosen I had to support. I went there to plead with Ama Sey and her husband. I had a couple of meetings with them.”