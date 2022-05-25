I'm against sale of state lands - Kwabena Agyepong hits hard at NPP

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has wondered why there is such a rush for people in political office to go for state lands.



Expressing his disagreement with such actions, he explained that the vegetative cover of a city is important and that is why the felling of trees should not be encouraged.



Reacting to the recent brouhaha surrounding the Achimota Forest lands on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwabena Agyepong explained why there is the need for a vegetative cover over a city like Accra.



“The time is right for some of us to speak up when something wrong is going on so that we can save the country. I am happy to hear that the Minister of Lands is saying something about the Achimota Forest. I am an environmental engineer… and so green cover is very important.



“If you look at the map of Accra in 1900 and you process it through 2000, and 2010, we’ve lost about 60% of the vegetal cover. So now, when you’re here and it rains, the water stays on the surface for so long and it doesn’t flow; the water stays on the ground so much that it becomes saturated before what our engineers call runoff will come,” he said.



He further lashed out at the government for sharing state lands, stressing that he would never be in support of it.



“I was once in government and it was my principle that for State lands, I would never take any because I’m against the sale of State lands. Why is it that today – and it did not start today… I disagree totally with this kind of practice. I said it when I was in government and I’ll continue to say it whiles my party is in government to those who want to listen to listen.



“If it is true that they are releasing the land, one, I disagree… we have to protect the environment and the ecosystem and we need people to be thinking this way,” he said.



The government, through the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stated that the Achimota Forest lands are not up for sale.



While at that, portions of the Last Will and Testament of the late Sir John, the former Forestry Commission of Ghana boss, has shown that the politician had secured portions of the said lands, contrary to claims by the government.



