I'm against it - Sam George threatens lawsuit over salaries for wives of president, vice

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George will be heading to court to challenge the government’s decision to pay wives of the President and Vice President.



He said the decision is ‘unnecessary’ – claiming the state needs money for other important things.



Spouses of the President and Vice President will officially enjoy salaries from the state.



This was after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.



Sam George in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ said an agreement was never approved by the seventh parliament.



"As far as I am aware there was no arrangement for that, the President's wife and the vice President's wife are not article 71 holders."



"I am a Member of Parliament, I personally do not subscribe to that, whether it is an NDC President or an NPP President, your wife is not a Public Officer, you wife is your wife. Are we also going to say that the Spouse of the Chief Justice , the spouse of the Speaker must also be paid? Where do we draw the line. Already they get allowances, they get protection from the state at the expense of the taxpayer and I don't have a problem with that . . . there are certain things that the political parties we must think . . ." he argued.



" . . I am against it, I am not in support for it . . . we will go to court on this matter . . . it is unquestionable," he emphasized.



The recommendation for payment of allowances to current and former first and second ladies started when the 4th Republic came into being, but was not made official.



However, the Akufo-Addo government, acknowledging that the practice was good, sougth to make it formal, thus seeking the approval of both sides of the House, which was given.



According to the Information Ministry, Lordina Mahama, Ernestina Naadu Mills, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Faustina Acheampong, Fulera Limann, Christiana Afrifa, Theresa Kufuor, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, Emily Akuffo, plus the current first and second ladies were being paid monthly allowances by the state.



This is contrary to the recent brouhaha about payment of salaries to only Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.



