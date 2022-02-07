I’m afraid to drive my Land Cruiser in town because the people are angry - Mahama Ayariga

Politics of Monday, 7 February 2022

A Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga, has said that the current state of he economy has infuriated citizens.



According to him, this has posed some form of intimidation for him such that using his Land Cruiser vehicle has even become a problem.







Ayariga explains that, driving a Land Cruiser while people are who elected him are struggling to get public transport to move around gives the people enough reason to be angry as they believe the politicians get it easy while they are suffering over a dysfunctional public system.





Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said “the key thing is, interestingly people are losing interest in democracy and if we don’t pay attention to the anger of the population against the political elite we would laugh at the wrong side of our mouth. Because of the anger, I don’t feel comfortable driving in my Land Cruiser again. Ordinarily, you won’t see me driving my land cruiser in town because I know people are angry.



"They are angry because they can’t even get public transport to move in comfort from one location to the other then I the one elected by them to go and fix the problem I buy myself the latest Land Cruiser and im driving in comfort and they are standing by the roadside waiting for Trotro. Because I’m superintending over a dysfunctional public system and I insulate myself from it by buying luxury Land Cruiser for myself is reason to be angry.”





Speaking on the back of recent Coup D’etats in the sub-region, he said people are so disappointed in the democratic system that even though they may not like the coups, they rejoice over it because it addresses their anger.





“People are very angry and that is why a soldier takes up arms even though they may not like military rule momentarily it addressed their anger" Ayariga noted.





He says due to the failed democracy young people are aiming at becoming politicians as soon as they complete school so that can amass wealth amidst suffering of the people.





“These days, everybody finishes school and the first thing they want to do is to go into politics because they feel we in the political class get it easy while they are suffering. I think it has become the case just look at the young politicians and how they are flaunting their wealth in the face of the suffering masses of the people who have elected us to come and represent them and I see that across the sub-region and I see that democracy is not necessarily producing leaders who are problem solvers producing people who are in league with capitalism to even further exploit the ordinary people and amass wealth that they share between the political elite and business aristocrat this is a development you see across the sub-region," he noted.







He advised that if the county does not pay attention to the anger of the people against the political elite ‘we would laugh at the wrong side of our mouth’, he added