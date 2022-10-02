I'm above your cheap politics – NPP's Patrick Boamah to ‘contender’ Baba Sadiq

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah has reacted to call on him to condemn some recent claims made by the NPP’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye.



Member of the opposition NDC’s Communication Team on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Baba Sadiq speaking on UTV on Saturday called on the MP to condemn allegations by Hopeson Adorye that some residents of Fadama were recruited to hoot at President Akufo-Addo.



According to Baba Sadiq, it was incumbent on the MP to condemn such malicious allegations made against his constituents.



But responding to the call in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP described the statement by Baba Sadiq as pedestrian.



“My attention has been drawn to a pedestrian comment by one showbiz pundit, called Saddiq on UTV @utvghana showbiz programme aired last night: That I haven't responded to a supposed comment by Hopeson Adorye of the NPP which by my nature and politics will not endorse.



“I want him to know that I am way above such cheap politics and disrespect and will entreat him to learn the ropes of politics in a dignified manner,” the MP said.



Hopeson Adorye following some boos directed at President Akufo-Addo during the Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana alleged that some three NDC officials including Baba Sadiq recruited some 75 youth of Fadama to undertake the act.



He added that the youth were paid GH¢120 each.



However, Baba Sadiq has flatly denied the allegations tagging it as an attempt to denigrate him.



The NDC communicator who is also a player in the entertainment industry in August this year declared his intention to the Okaikwei Central seat on the ticket of the NDC come 2024. He has subsequently resigned as Chief Executive Officer of 3Media Networks.



