I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has admitted to possessing some supernatural powers.



It can be recalled that Rev. Kyiri Abosom started his ministry on the grounds of destroying deities and shrines around the country.



Throwing more light on his expeditions in an interview with Delay, he spilled out at some point, that he practices witchcraft and sorcery.



This was after Delay asked whether he works with any other spirit.



Delay: So personally, do you carry any type of spirit you work with?



Kyiri Abosom: I have a spirit. I have witchcraft spirit,” he told Delay.



Delay: When you say you are a wizard, what exactly do you mean? Because we all know witchcraft means evil.



Kyiri Abossom: I am a wizard, just as how you understand it. If the spirit carries me to a place and gives me a revelation and I come back to tell you about it, then you will understand. Every night, my spirit leaves and it comes back.



Delay then asked Rev. Kyiri Abosom whether he is practicing divination, enchantment, or witchcraft.



"Combine it all and give it to me," he responded.



A confused Delay, then asked why he works with such powers as a self-acclaimed man of God.



“So, you practice divination, enchantment, witchcraft, and draw out some parts of the Bible you deem fit to use. You combine all these things and work with... Why do you do that?” she quizzed.



In response, he laughed it off.







Earlier in a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah labeled Osofo Kyiri Abosom as a herbalist and not a pastor.



She established that the Life Assembly Worship Centre’s founder’s beliefs and lifestyle do not reflect Christianity hence the herbalist title.



“He shares different ideologies, far from what Christians believe in. An example is during his interview with Delay where he said some unbelievable things about the Bible and also shared some different views about marriage. As for the man, I see him to be a herbalist and not a pastor.



"When you are doing God’s work, you work with God’s word. God’s word comes with instructions. So it's those who can't abide by the instructions that think that the Bible isn’t written by God. If you are a Christian and hear any pastor, say that the Bible was written by mere mortals and not inspired by God, then that pastor has rejected God. That pastor should even have people following him,” she stated.



What is witchcraft?



The definition of witchcraft according to the Oxford dictionary is the practice of magic, especially for evil purposes, and the use of spells.











EB/BB