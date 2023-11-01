I’m a vice president, but I’ve brought GhanaCard, Agenda111, Gold for Oil, 1C1A, and others – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted his contribution to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government despite being ‘just’ a vice president.



Speaking to NPP delegates in the Upper East Region on October 30, 2023, Dr. Bawumia indicated that despite being the vice president, whose role is mainly to assist the president, he is the brain behind some of the major policies of the government.



“I’m a vice president; I’m not yet a president. By the grace of God, you would make me a president, but I’m a vice president, and you know that the work of the vice president is like that of an assistant headmaster, isn’t it?



“That is the nature of my work, but if you ask me, Dr. Bawumia, since you became vice president, what policy have you brought to bear on government that we can use to remember you by?” he quizzed.



He went on to list some of the major policies he championed under the Akufo-Addo government, as follows:



“I will tell you that we brought the GhanaCard, no grantor student loan, Digital Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, One Constituency, One Ambulance (1C1A), Agenda 111, Zongo Development Fund, and NHIS Digitalization—today you can use your mobile phone to renew your National Health Insurance card.”



He added, “We have brought Zipline drones to deliver medicines; we have brought Gold for Oil; we have brought paperless port; we have brought E-currency; we have brought ghana.gov..."



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



