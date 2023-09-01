I’m a sympathizer of the NPP but not a card bearing member – COP Mensah

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has admitted that he is a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He has, however, denied being a registered member of the NPP.



He disclosed this before the Committee, proving the leaked tape on which he and some other officers were plotting against IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The senior officer, who is currently on leave and awaiting his retirement, also admitted that he spoke to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justine Kodua, advising him that the party could go back into opposition if he did not take care.



He has also denied claims that there was bad blood between himself and the current IGP but said that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is mismanaging the police service.



“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers on the ground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee on Thursday, August 31.



COP Mensah claimed the leaked tape was doctored and misrepresents the original conversation with Bugri Naabu, and admitted [the] inability to verify certain details during his appearance before the committee investigating the leaked tape.



“This tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.”



“The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public



“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove IGPs.”