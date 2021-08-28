I'm a public figure, don't show my face - How an unknown figure gave the DVLA a tough time

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

While filming the latest edition of the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign with the DVLA in Accra, the team encountered a man who gave it quite a tough time.



Initially stopped for driving with a stylish number plate, this unknown personality would not allow the Compliance team of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to have their way.



He matched almost every argument they made with another, even when the team tried so hard to accord him respect with the way they addressed him.



"I don't have money now and I don't know I am at fault so if you are taking it off, take it off. I'll go to DVLA and do a new one - do the right thing. That wouldn't be a problem," he told the team after he was asked to pay a GH¢100 fine for his driver since he was driving without a license.



Pressed further and with personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, his car was delayed around the Achimota School in Accra for as long as possible.



In an attempt to speak with the owner of the car, after he had agreed GhanaWeb could talk to him, he immediately lashed out that he is a public figure and for that reason, there was no need to capture his face.



"Bro, don't take my face. You don't have to bring the individual person's face onto TV. That is not fair. You can go on and take pictures but not my face for people to know me. I'm a public figure; don't let people see me. This is nothing done anywhere in Europe," the furious man said.



