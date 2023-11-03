I’m a consummate democrat and open to contest – Tolon MP to contenders

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has indicated that, as a consummate Democrat, he is open to others contesting him in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries in 2024.



He says he is a student of parliamentary contests, and he has never gone unopposed, so any individual who is willing to contest should take up the challenge.



The lawmaker who was talking about his achievements in less than four years in Tolon indicated that the constituency can boast of development in several areas and that it will not be imperative to bring in another person.



“Until nominations are opened and closed, I am a student in a parliamentary contest. I’ve never gone unopposed.



In Sagnarigu, when I was not even there, I contested with three people. In Tolon, I contested with five people, including the incumbent, so why would I think I want to go unopposed? Let the person come and contest.



“The question is, what will you come and do that I’m not doing? If anybody wants to come and contest, come and contest,” he questioned on Tamale-based Diamond FM.