I'm a colossus within the NDC – Koku Anyidoho

Source: angelonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he is a “colossus” in his party.



Mr. Anyidoho, who was reported to have been suspended from the party, said to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on the Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ morning show, that he is a recognised member of the party.



“Has anybody told you that I am not a member? I am still a member. The support base we have on the ground, don’t underestimate it. If some two, three people are hanging somewhere and they have some ideas, they are allowed to their ideas, but Koku Anyidoho is a colossus within the NDC.



“Nobody should take it for granted. Don’t joke with it,” he reacted to the question of whether he is accepted as a member of the party in the currently.”



He also indicated his readiness to attend the upcoming congress meeting geared towards reforming the party.



“I heard him [Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo] say that there will be a special delegates congress by the end of the year. I will attend,” he said.