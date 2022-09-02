I’m a Cathedral fundamentalist but we need to account for GH¢200m spent – Adom-Otchere

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Host of Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, has restated his support for the National Cathedral Project.



He is, however, worried about reports that monies sunk into the project so far do not match the expected level of work on the ground.



Adom-Otchere, while speaking to the news that work has stalled on the project due to lack of funds, said that was okay but that reports of unaccounted for funds, needed to be addressed by the Secretariat of the project.



“The Honourable Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah is reported to have said that work on the Cathedral has stalled because of lack of funds, that is okay,” Paul Adom-Otchere who described himself as a Cathedral fundamentalist submitted on the August 30 edition of his show.



“But then further revelations indicate that GH¢200 million has been sunk into the Cathedral and we can’t find what the money has been used for.



“Really, that is not a good story and as I said in the beginning, I am a Cathedral fundamentalist and all of us who are Cathedral fundamentalists will not be happy with this kind of situation, where we are hearing that GH¢200 million has gone into this Cathedral and we can’t see it. That is not good,” he stressed.



He promised that he and other Cathedral fundamentalists, “will continue to add our voice to call on the Cathedral officials to explain.”



It emerged in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report that the state had spent a total of GH¢142,762,500 on the National Cathedral project in 2021.



This came to light as part of government spending contained in the 2021 Auditor-General's report submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.



The particular expenditure was captured under the government’s priority programmes and interventions for the year under review.



The total expenditure for initiatives under priority programmes and interventions was GH¢9,197 million during the 2021 financial year.



