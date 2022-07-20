Akufo-Addo has become 'stubborn' like the Biblical Saul - Rev Owusu Bempah laments hardship

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owusu Bempah says Akufo-Addo not listening to God



Owusu Bempah reveals strained relationship with President



Owusu Bempah says Ghana is gone to IMF because President is not listening



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that he no longer has a close relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because the president is no longer listening to God.



In an interview posted on the YouTube channel of RTV Ghana, the preacher known as ‘The Nation’s Prophet,’ is heard lamenting how Akufo-Addo’s countenance towards matters of God has dipped.



Asked whether he was mistaken to have backed the President spiritually in his days in opposition, Bempah insisted that he did what was told to him by God at the time.



He likened his current relationship with the president to that of Saul and Samuel in the Bible, positing that he was Samuel – a man simply directed by God to anoint His chosen one. Whiles Akufo-Addo was Saul – the chosen one who disobeyed God and was visited with hard times.



“Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become president, things did not go well, things went rough and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.



“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had showed disobedience and so I see that the pure heart Akufo-Addo for which God chose him, has changed.



“He doesn’t listen to God anymore, and the prayers that clergymen used to say for him, he doesn’t allow it any longer. So, if you like him to Saul, it is the same thing, Samuel was only instructed by God to anoint Saul because he was God’s own choice,” he stressed.



Listen to his full views on current happenings



