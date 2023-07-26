I’m NPP but let us open our eyes to the party that has done more for us – Subin chief to Ashantis

Politics of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The chief of Subin, a community in the Ashanti Region, Nana Baffour, has urged the people of the Ashanti Region not to blindly support political parties because they were born in them.



According to him, Ashantis must learn to examine what each of the political parties has done for them before deciding on whom to vote for.



He added that even though he is a member of the New Patriotic Party at heart, Ashantis must open their eyes to see the political party who have served them best while in power.



The chief went on to list projects completed and started by National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments.



“If you look left and right, who has done more for the Ashanti land? This is the House of former President Kufuor; his grandfather was born here.



“In my heart, I’m a member of the NPP but I won’t state whether I support the NPP or the NDC. Looking at the happenings in the Ashanti land, if you take into account of what all the political parties have done for us, who has done more for us? Which party have done the most for us?



“Count for yourself, which government constructed the road just in front of us. Which government constructed the Kedjetia market? Who constructed Rockzy Park? Which government constructed the Kumasi Airport,” he asked in Twi.



He added that “What I’m telling the people of the Ashanti Region is that if you are going to vote, think of the person who would development the Ashanti Region. Don’t just vote for a party because you’re born in it”.



Nana Baffour made these remarks when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Subin and the executives of the party called on him at his residence.



