I loved Akufo-Addo early on until broken promises and corruption set in – Blakk Rasta

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abubakar Ahmed, alias Blakk Rasta has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of promising far more than he could achieve.



He has also accused the government of corruption for which reason he lost love for and trust in an administration that he had so much belief in.



“I think that he (Akufo-Addo) made more promises than, in fact, he could deliver. I loved him right from the start when he said ‘Africa Beyond Aid, Ghana Beyond Aid.’



“I loved him (and) I said this is my president. This is the man I’m waiting for. One District – One Factory, corruption and all that, he could have done better,” the musician and radio personality stated on the December 30, 2021, edition of TV3’s Morning Show.







In other comments relating to presidential politics, he stated that he did not understand how people retired at 60 years and decades later they still remain in politics, a practice he described as a joke.



Commenting specifically on the ages of President Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama, he submitted: “For me, Mahama and Akufo-Addo should rest, they are too old for Ghana. (they should leave) for younger people to come.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently 77 years old and will be 80 years by the time his current tenure expires in 2025.



John Mahama on the other hand is 63 years and will be 66 by the time the 2024 polls are run. He is widely expected to contest for the third consecutive time having lost the last two.