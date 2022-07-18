I lost to Nana B because of funding challenges - Titus-Glover

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has said that he lost the National Organiser position of the NPP because of challenges he had funding his campaign.



According to him, his interaction with all New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates across the 275 constituencies showed that he was the best candidate for the job, but his limited resources derailed his campaign.



In an Adom FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Titus-Glover added that his winning 13 regions out of the 16 shows his ability to mobilise the party folks.



“…the way I interacted with the delegates in all the 275 constituencies showed that I was the best person for the job. But one big challenge was that fundraising was a problem – I was a bit handicapped when it came to that, it didn’t help.



“People I approached for help with funds felt I was disturbing them, and they will give something small just for you to leave.



“Funding was a big challenge, but regardless of all that, you can see the good results I got. Winning 13 of 16 regions was no mean feat. It tells you that Titus-Glover is a force in the NPP,” he said in Twi.



He added that even members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have great respect for him because of his performance in the NPP national executive election.



“Politics is not about noise making; it is about the way you relate to people,” he added.



Titus-Glover, with the 13 regions he won, polled 2,274 against Nana Boakye’s 2,870 of the total votes cast. Other contenders like Bright Essilfie Kumi got 137 votes, Eric Amoako Twum, 185, Nana Owusu Fordjour 44 and Seth Adu-Adjei 44 votes.















