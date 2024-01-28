I lost close friends because they were afraid BNI would tap their phones - ACP Agordzo

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has described how badly his wrongful prosecution in a treason case led to some of his closest friends shying away from him.



He explained that he believes these friends were scared of being witch-hunted because of their relationship with him.



Bearing out the details of his last four years of going in and out of court after he was accused of playing a central role in a coup plotting scheme, the retired senior explained told TV3 that the situation was so bad that he lost a lot of good friends.



“I lost friends and close friends because they were afraid if they called me BNI would tap on their phones and they'll be in trouble,” he said.



After a four-year legal tussle, a High Court delivered its judgment in the case of the alleged coup plotters, convicting six individuals on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



The court, however, acquitted Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, was earlier scheduled for November 22, 2023, after the submission of written arguments by the involved parties.



The accused, including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm (now deceased), ACP Dr. Agordzo, and others, faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. Dr. Mac-Palm's evidence was deleted from the records after his passing.



