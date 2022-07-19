I look forward to working with you - Veep to newly elected executives

Politics of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared that he is prepared and looks forward to working with the newly elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



To the other candidates who could not win, he commended them and wished them well.



He was hopeful the newly elected party officers would work to sustain the political power of the party.



The Vice President in a Facebook post said, “Congratulations to all the newly elected and returning National Officers of our dear party. I look forward to working with you. To the other candidates who didn’t make it, I say to you, well done and better luck next time.”



“Together we shall grow our Party and work to sustain the political power,” he added.



