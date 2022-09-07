I look forward to working with Truss to deepen Ghana–UK friendship – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated warmly Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



Nana Akufo-Addo said Ms. Truss is taking over the reins of leadership of the UK at a time when her country and, indeed, the entire world finds itself in turmoil adding that she is as determined “as we are to find a satisfactory way out for the benefit of the British people, as we also work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.”



The Ghanaian President in his congratulatory message on Facebook recalled the constructive, instrumental role she played, as Trade Secretary, in the signing of a £1.2billion trade deal between Ghana and the UK last year, which has reinforced the strength of the relations between the two countries.



President Akufo-Addo wished her success saying “I look forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom. I wish her God’s blessings.”



Foreign Minister Liz Truss, was on Monday, 5 September 2022, elected as the new Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, after winning the leadership race for the governing Conservative Party following weeks of a fierce contest.



She beat former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, winning by about 57 percent of eligible votes among Conservative Party members.