Politics of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

I’ll win the 2024 elections – John Dumelo declares

Actor John Dumelo is optimistic he will win this year’s elections.

John Dumelo failed to secure the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the 2020 elections against Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

But in a Q&A session on X with his followers, the actor and businessman said his next attempt will be victorious.

He indicated that he does not give up and will work to ensure his dream becomes a reality.

“I’ve failed only once at it, and I know the next attempt will be a win. I don’t give up easily!”

