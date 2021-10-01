I’ll weather the storm; all machinations against me will fail – Haruna Iddrisu reacts to claims

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu believes that the storms against him will be weathered with time.



He indicates that he is aware of machinations against him to put him in a bad light but he knows he will prevail above them.



He made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Citi TV on the recent allegations against him and the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.



“And I say I will weather the storms those machinations will fail and I’m not perturbed by some of those things that are going on.



When somebody says Haruna is returning from the US, do you travel to the US with an expired visa? I don’t have a US visa. That is palpable, despicable lies,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.



There are expectations of me as a Minority leader but I come to the office of Minority leader with reasonable and resourceful depth. I’ve been in Parliament for seventeen years I’ve been Minister, I’ve occupied important policy space and I’m guided by it.



And I’m saying that in Parliament whether the numbers were 137 or 106 it was consensus but where there is a Minority position I’m guided as a leader to articulate it. Even with the Aker Energy, you’ll see Hon Jinapor say from the onset that we reject this until you bring satisfactory documents including what you now call the Lambert report. So what prevents this country from conducting another appraisal? We don’t know what is in the well”.



Background



Kevin Taylor on his Loud Silence Media platform made wild allegations against the Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip.



He indicated that the two were in America and were meeting with the Energy Minister and KK Sarpong to finalize the Akker Energy deal.



He indicated that the two have had their palm greased and therefore are against the position of the Minority in Parliament.



This is not the first time the Minority Leader has been accused of being manipulated in a deal.



