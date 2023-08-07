I’ll uproot Atta Mills from KEEA seat- NPP parliamentary aspirant brags

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem(KEEA) on the ticket of ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr Ebenezer Agyeman Kessie has vowed to uproot the current Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Atta-Mills from the seat.



He says though he has the competence to win the seat for his party, he is also rich to shoulder the costs that come with the campaigns sending a signal to the lawmaker to start preparing his handing over notes



Widely known as Agyengo Train, he outlined his vision for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem constituency, including improving the fishing industry, farming, healthcare delivery and education.



Addressing the delegates after submitting his nomination forms he disclosed that his decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the area is to give the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic and (NDC) Mr. Samuel Atta-Mills a good run for his money.



Mr. Agyeman Kessie, who is contesting the KEEA parliamentary primaries for the first time, said he is optimistic about recapturing the lost parliamentary seat for the party since the party is starving for that parliamentary seat.



He aims at winning 70% of the valid votes during the delegates’ conference in the constituency.



The aspirant describes himself as the best to represent the electorates of KEEA in the next parliament to redeem the image of NPP in KEEA and the polling station executives as well.

“I am wild at the incumbent MP for KEEA, Atta Mills but not those who I am contesting with ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries. For the past 12 years NPP has never won the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem seat, so I want to set records in KEEA to uproot the NDC MP from the seat” Mr. Agyeman Kessie stated.



The KEEA constituency traditionally has been an NDC seat since 1992, until 2004, when Dr. Nduom won it on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



His win was made possible because of an alliance with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for which reason the party fielded no candidate.



Dr. Nduom left the seat to contest as a presidential candidate in 2008 on the CPP’s ticket.



The seat thus fell back to the NDC with Dr. James S. Annan as the MP but due to internal divisions that saw an Independent Candidate, the late Dr. Ato Quarshie emerging from the NDC, the party lost the seat to the NPP for the first time, with the former MP Dr. Steven Nana Ato Arthur.