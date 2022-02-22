I’ll train vigilantes for 2024 – NDC Women’s Organiser

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has served notice she will lead the training of vigilantes ahead of the next general elections in 2024.



She said the state has failed to provide security not only to political opponents but the entire citizenry and it is time the interests of minority groups were protected.



As a result, she says she will personally ensure the training of the political vigilantes to provide security in 2024.



The former Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency warned that “nobody should call us because it is about us”.



She served this notice in an interview on Onua FM‘s Pae Mu Ka on Monday, February 21.



‘Bird’s eye’



Speaking in local language Twi, Dr Bissiw said the vigilantes to be trained will serve as the “bird’s eye” for her party to ensure that the ballots are protected in 2024.



In 2019, Parliament passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, Act 999 to disband vigilante groups including political vigilantes and landguards.



The Act prohibits any person from forming, organising or operating a vigilante group.



But Dr Bissiw recalled how some members of her party were maimed and some butchered by state-sponsored agencies in the name of providing security during the elections.



“The government itself is a vigilante government,” she stressed.