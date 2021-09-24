I'll tap the experiences of former MCEs - Kusubari

Regional News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The appointed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Mr Musah Kusubari Karim has pledged to continue the good works of his predecessors.



Speaking on the morning show of Bole based Nkilgi FM on 21st September, 2021, Mr Kusubari who is the Damongo Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he will tap from the experiences of former Municipal Chief executives of West Gonja to be able to get the best for the office he has been nominated to head.



He promised to operate an open administration and is ever ready to work with all persons irrespective of their political, religious and tribal affiliations. He said his nomination is a victory for all and not just for members of his party.



Mr Kusubari used the opportunity to express gratitude to the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence he has in him and for appointing him to serve his people.



“I want to thank President Nana Akuffo-Addo, our traditional leaders, the Damongo Member of Parliament, Savannah regional minister, party executives and all who contributed to getting me this far. I will work with all to help the growth and development of the area”, he said.



Mr Kusubari further thanked his competitors who were in the race for the same position and said his nomination was ordained by God since all of them are very competent in handling the office of the Municipal Chief executive.



Mr Kusubari also responded to a Facebook comment of the Savannah Regional minister Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu which said;



“Power can trick a human being, it can make you feel bigger than or equal God, but remember it is not forever. Be humble, don’t forget where you are coming from, you were just like the people on the street as ordinary as they are and one day you will surely be back to them. It can easily corrupt you, treat them well and bring yourselves down to the people.”



Mr Kusubari said the minister spoke out of the experience and will do everything possible to take the advice of the minister since it speaks volumes.



Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional minister has disclosed that a meeting will immediately be arranged with the seven (7) appointed Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Savannah region to fast track their confirmation.