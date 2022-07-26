I'll take the fine details of how Atta-Mills died to my grave – Samuel Atta-Mills

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills’ death



Atta-Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



Rival events held on 10th anniversary day



Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, KEEA, Samuel Atta-Mills, has reaffirmed that his brother, late President John Evans Atta-Mills, suffered a sinus infection later in his life.



He said in an interview aired on JoyNews that he was with Atta-Mills in the final days and hours that preceded the death 10 years ago, specifically on June 24, 2012.



“Three weeks prior to that (his death), I had been with him. And the last night, I don’t know what happened but he asked me to go home and go and sleep and I insisted I wanted to stay and he said ‘no, no, no, I’m fine’…”



“He had had a sinus problem, but then at 5 am he called me and said that I think he blew his nose and there was some blood and it was on the carpet, I rushed to the Castle around that time, the rest of it, I will take to my grave,” he stressed.



The issues surrounding Atta-Mills’ death have gained media prominence in the lead-up to the commemoration of his 10th death anniversary as Samuel traded public accusations with Koku Anyidoho, an aide of the late president.



Anyidoho, for reasons best known to him, reiterated his call for Samuel to disclose exactly what killed the former president. Samuel on his part dismissed Anyidoho reminding him that he was not a family member and that the cause of death is known to those who needed to know.



The sinus problem he noted in another interview had worried him and he had sought treatment for the same but was not the main cause of death.



The 10th-anniversary celebration was observed officially by the state at the commissioning of a refurbished Asomdwee Park, the place his mortal remains were buried.



It was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as well as Koku Anyidoho, whose Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, got the government to undertake renovations at the Park.



John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as well as the Atta-Mills family, held their own commemoration at the Park hours after that of the state had ended.















